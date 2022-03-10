Contact Troubleshooters
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bullitt County; Shepherdsville K-9 shot and killed

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Bullitt County on Wednesday night.
By Dustin Vogt and Nick Picht
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST
LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Bullitt County on Wednesday night.

Officers with multiple agencies, including KSP, Shepherdsville Police and the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Lebanon Junction near Main Street and South Poplar Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Chief Rick McCubbin with Shepherdsville Police confirmed shots were fired and a suspect was hit. The suspect’s condition is unknown at the time.

McCubbin said no officers were injured but one of their K-9 officers was shot and killed.

KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp confirmed the officer-involved shooting, but did not have any additional details at this time.

This story will be updated.

