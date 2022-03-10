Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers forward bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks

EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville is Kentucky's last abortion clinic. (Source:...
EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville is Kentucky's last abortion clinic. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Senate bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks in Kentucky is moving forward in the legislature.

A senate committee approved Senate Bill 321 Thursday morning. SB 321 bans abortions in Kentucky after 15 weeks.

Sponsors of SB 321 say it closely models the Mississippi abortion bill that’s currently before the Supreme Court. They told lawmakers if the Supreme Court upholds the Mississippi bill, SB 321 would already be in place to take effect in Kentucky.

Representatives from the Kentucky Family Foundation and pro-life organizations spoke in support of the bill. They argued the unborn child should have a right to life.

A resident ObGyn, a woman from Louisville, and representatives from Planned Parenthood Kentuckian and the ACLU opposed it. They told lawmakers that women should have the right to decide their bodies with their physicians. They also explained that having outlawing abortion would not prevent abortions from happening.

There was a heated debate during Thursday’s committee meeting contained heated debate about when a fetus is viable outside of the womb. There was also a discussion of how an unplanned pregnancy and limited finances can impact a woman’s future.

SB 321 passed out of committee in an 8 to 2 vote. It now goes to the full Senate.

In 2019, Kentucky passed the fetal heartbeat bill, which prohibits an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected. The ACLU filed suit to challenge it and a federal judge blocked enforcement until the final ruling in district court.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WAVE viewer caught the moment a heavy piece of equipment detached from a trailer on the 2nd...
Watch: Equipment crashes into side of 2nd Street Bridge
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/12
Larry Finch was found guilty on Friday of rape, sexual abuse and intimidating a witness,...
Louisville man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl
A man and a woman found dead inside of a home in southwest Louisville on Wednesday evening have...
Coroner confirms identities of murder-suicide victims found inside southwest Louisville home

Latest News

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Louisville is set to take place on Saturday, March 12.
Pub visitors excited for St. Patrick’s Day Parade return despite cold weather
WAVE News - Friday night, March 11, 2022
WAVE News - Friday night, March 11, 2022
The parade’s scheduled take place on Saturday, March 12 from 3 p.m. at the corner of Broadway...
Pub visitors excited for St. Patrick’s Day Parade return despite cold weather
It’s been nearly two years since Breonna Taylor’s death, and Louisville's mayor said the city...
Breonna Taylor: Two years later, what’s changed?
Two years after Breonna Taylor's death, community members discussed plans to continue to push...
Breonna Taylor: Two years later, what’s changed?