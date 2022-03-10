Louisville man helps Ukrainian friends escape the violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville native is celebrating after he was able to rescue family members trapped in Ukraine.

He said he wasn’t able to sleep for ages. On Tuesday night, he finally slept. That’s because he was able to get the family here to Louisville.

Iuliia Kelvych and her 14-year-old daughter Anya Louissa are now more than 5,000 miles away from the violence in their home in Ukraine.

With the help of their friend, Oleg Sennik, a hairdresser in Louisville, they were able to escape.

“How was it making that decision to leave your home?” Shannon Cogan asked them.

Sennik served as the translator for the interview.

“It was really, really hard to make this decision,” Kelvych said. “Because she left her Mom behind who’s in her 70′s. And her older daughter lives on the opposite side of the city, so they never could see each other.”

Her mother refuses to leave Kyiv. Her older daughter made it safely to France.

They decided to leave March 4, terrified of the missiles and rockets, and sleeping in a bathtub for safety.

They got in line for a bus with sirens blaring in the background.

“They could just grab pretty much nothing,” Sennik said.

It took Kelvych, who was a psychologist in Ukraine, and her daughter 18 hours on a bus to get to Poland. They had 50 stops at checkpoints where the Ukrainian military would check their passports.

Abandoned cars could be seen on the side of the road, left by people escaping the violence on a bus.

All of the city’s signs have been covered up, so the Russian military won’t know exactly where they are.

They can share the stories now without tears because they say they don’t have any left.

“She doesn’t know when it’s going to end,” Sennik said. “Anya, she said last night, when we had dinner, you know when war is finished I’ll go back one summer to see my friends and we just looked at each other like it’s not going to happen.”

Sennik had booked their flights from Poland to the United States. They arrived in Louisville Tuesday night.

“She feels comfortable here,” Sennik said. “Like last night, I dropped my phone on the floor, they jumped. We were drinking coffee and aircraft goes by and they’re on alert.”

Anya was actually born in Louisville. That’s why her middle name is Louissa, for Louisville. Her mother returned to Ukraine with her when she was three months old.

The plan now is to find a school in Louisville for Anya who is in the 9th grade.

There’s nothing left of her school in Ukraine. Missiles destroyed it.

