Louisville woman cashes $100,000 winning Kentucky Lottery ticket after waiting a year

After patiently waiting one whole year, a Louisville woman finally cashes in her big winnings...
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After patiently waiting one whole year, a Louisville woman finally cashes in her big winnings from a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was waiting for the right time to cash in her prize, according to lottery officials.

That right time came on Monday.

The “Fastest Road to $3 Million” scratch-off ticket was originally purchased at the Cox’s Smokers Outlet on Shelbyville Road in Louisville back in February 2021.

“I scratch off my tickets a little differently,” the woman said in a release.  I’ll scratch off the prize amounts first.  That’s when I went up to the self-ticket checker and I saw, ‘You’ve won $100,000.’  My son had been telling me to check my tickets to make sure I didn’t miss a winner so this time I’m glad I did.  I ran out of the store, got in my car and locked the doors.  I was screaming and crying.”

She said she put the ticket away and waited for a whole year.

“I just didn’t want to spend it right away,” she said. “I wanted to think on it.”

The woman told lottery officials she enjoys playing the lottery and would typically buy her tickets from the same store each time.

After claiming her ticket, the woman received a check for $71,000 after taxes. She said she plans on using the money to buy a condo she had wanted to purchase.

“It was like my dreams came true,” she said.

Cox’s Smokers Outlet will also receive an $1,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

