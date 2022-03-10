Man shot, killed at West Broadway gas station identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 22-year-old man shot and killed at a gas station on West Broadway on Wednesday evening has been identified.

D’Anthony D. English, from Louisville, died following a shooting at the Shorty’s Food Mart at 3501 West Broadway, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police were called to the gas station around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They found English, who had been shot at the location. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Soon after, a second shooting victim was found a couple blocks away on the 700 block of Sutcliffe Avenue. The victim was sent to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said they believe the two incidents to be related. No other details have been provided and no arrests have been made.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.