Middle TN women say invasive phone scam leads to explicit images


A picture of a woman floating around social media is part of what victims say could be an invasive phone scam leading to explicit images.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A picture of a woman floating around social media is part of what victims say could be an invasive phone scam leading to explicit images.

News4 looked into this and found out this scam seems to be going to women’s phones across the country.

When a text popped up with a picture of a woman’s face and an uncomfortable message, Sophie Mathai and her mother, Cathy, knew something seemed off.

“I was like, “I’m a minor, but hope you find who you’re looking for,” Sophie explains her response to the first text.

The unknown number texted Sophie back, saying, “she must have handed me the wrong #. Did you enjoy the photo, though?”

Sophie says the number seemed familiar, and the person behind it seemed to know she was gay.

“It was a 615 number and also with that detail of “she must have given me the wrong number”,” points out Sophie.

“I got it a week later from a totally different number,” says her mom, Cathy. “Same face photo, slightly different entrée like “oh, sorry I missed you.””

When her mother was sent the same photo, they learned they weren’t the only targets.

“We have people on our block that are getting it, people in our Bible study that are getting it; it’s just this massive scheme,” Cathy believes.

It’s a scheme Sophie says she’s seen women report on TikTok. When she got the text, she reported it to Columbia Police.

If you receive a text with the woman’s face, Robyn Householder, CEO of BBB Middle Tennessee, says to reach out to law enforcement and don’t text the number back.

“What you’ve really done for that scammer is confirm this is a legitimate phone number,” says Householder.

She says scams like this use bots and automation to get different phone numbers.

“Once they have access to your phone, then they have access to your contact list,” she lays out. “One victim makes it a good day for them.”

Both Cathy and Sophie Mathai say that number eventually sent explicit images. When they stopped texting, so did the person on the other end. Now, they want others to be aware.

The BBB also suggests taking a screenshot of the text before sending it to law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

