New Jewish community center dedicated on Dutchmans Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Jewish community center more than a year in the works hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning.

The Trager Family Jewish Community Center, located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane, dedicated its new $43 million facility, which includes a year-round indoor aquatics facility, a 37,000 square foot fitness space, an early learning center for preschoolers and more.

“It’s everything from our seniors that need meals delivered at home, versus our six-week-old youngest members, that their parents need some place they feel confident and safe that they can have their kids, have a worthwhile experience here,” Thomas Wissinger, vice president and chief operations officer with the Jewish Community Center said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and members of the Jewish Community of Louisville were some of the city and state officials in attendance.

The facility is being built in the back of the current campus on Dutchmans Lane and is scheduled to be completed and open to the public in Spring 2022.

