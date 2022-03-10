Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

New Jewish community center dedicated on Dutchmans Lane

The Trager Family Jewish Community Center, located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane, dedicated its new...
The Trager Family Jewish Community Center, located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane, dedicated its new $43 million facility.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Jewish community center more than a year in the works hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning.

The Trager Family Jewish Community Center, located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane, dedicated its new $43 million facility, which includes a year-round indoor aquatics facility, a 37,000 square foot fitness space, an early learning center for preschoolers and more.

“It’s everything from our seniors that need meals delivered at home, versus our six-week-old youngest members, that their parents need some place they feel confident and safe that they can have their kids, have a worthwhile experience here,” Thomas Wissinger, vice president and chief operations officer with the Jewish Community Center said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and members of the Jewish Community of Louisville were some of the city and state officials in attendance.

The facility is being built in the back of the current campus on Dutchmans Lane and is scheduled to be completed and open to the public in Spring 2022.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WAVE viewer caught the moment a heavy piece of equipment detached from a trailer on the 2nd...
Watch: Equipment crashes into side of 2nd Street Bridge
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/12
Larry Finch was found guilty on Friday of rape, sexual abuse and intimidating a witness,...
Louisville man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl
A man and a woman found dead inside of a home in southwest Louisville on Wednesday evening have...
Coroner confirms identities of murder-suicide victims found inside southwest Louisville home

Latest News

The parade’s scheduled take place on Saturday, March 12 from 3 p.m. at the corner of Broadway...
Pub visitors excited for St. Patrick’s Day Parade return despite cold weather
During Friday night’s annual Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office awards program, the family of...
Brandon Shirley posthumously awarded Medal of Honor by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Multiple fire agencies from Jefferson and Bullitt County joined together to honor a fallen K-9...
Firefighters honor K-9 Dash with blue ladders outside Shepherdsville PD
Organizers are hosting the diaper drive with the St. Bernadette Diaper Bank, who supplied more...
Louisville Metro officials organize diaper drive throughout month of March