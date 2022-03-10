Contact Troubleshooters
Surviving 107-degree fever and coma, police recruit recounts close brush with death

A Maui police recruit who suffered heatstroke during training is now back home. Alexa Jacobs body temperature reached 107 degrees, and she fell into a coma.
By Chelsea Davis and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A police recruit in Hawaii who fell into a coma when her body temperature reached 107 degrees during training has been released from the hospital.

Alexa Jacobs was running back to police headquarters mid-afternoon on Feb. 4 just before she passed out.

The 27-year-old Maui Police recruit said it was a sunny day. It was hot, humid and there was no wind. The last thing she remembers was doing pushups before she blacked out.

“We were in the push-up position and I remember saying to myself, ‘Just hang on for one more second,’” Jacobs told Hawaii News Now.

Jacobs was flown to the hospital after her fever peaked.

“107 is probably the highest I’ve seen in my career,” Maui Health Chief Medical Director and Intensive Care Unit physician Dr. Michael Shea said.

One by one, Jacobs’ organs started failing.

“The organs that are most susceptible to this damage are our brain, our kidneys, and our liver, and prolonged elevation of temperature can actually cause permanent damage, and even death,” Shea said.

Jacobs said the next thing she remembers was waking up in an unfamiliar place.

“I woke up in a bed and I had a tube down my throat for almost a week. So, I didn’t have much of a voice. I couldn’t say much. So, it’s actually really scary waking up, you don’t know where you are,” Jacobs recalled.

Jacobs was a four-year starter for the University of Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team. She said she knows limits, understands hydration but doesn’t know what went wrong.

“It’s training for police. It’s not easy. But I’ve been an athlete my entire life. I’ve pushed my body to the limit multiple times. I didn’t think that would happen,” she said.

Although she still has dialysis three times a week, Jacobs still wants to be a Maui Police officer.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

