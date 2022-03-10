Two people found shot and killed inside home in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside of a home in southwest Louisville on Wednesday evening.

Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 13700 block of Blakely Lane, just off of Pendleton Lane near Valley Station, around 6:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The two victims were found dead inside of the home from gunshot wounds.

No other details were provided. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

