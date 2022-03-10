Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Ukrainian city of Mariupol uses mass grave amid heavy shelling

The WHO says it has confirmed 18 attacks on health facilities and ambulances. (CNN, Twitter/ @Аслан, Twitter/ @TimWhite, Telegram, Facebook/ Павло Кириленко)
By EVGENIY MALOLETKA
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — With bodies piling up in Russia’s nine-day siege of Mariupol, the port city of 430,000 in southeastern Ukraine, local authorities are hurrying to bury the dead in a mass grave.

City workers made quick signs of the cross gestures as they pushed bodies wrapped in carpets or bags into a deep trench some 25 meters (80 feet) long on the outskirts of the city.

More than 70 bodies have been interred in the common grave since it was opened Tuesday.

Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 as people cannot bury their dead because of the heavy shelling by Russian forces.(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

About half of those buried were killed in the intense shelling of the city, estimated an AP journalist who visited the burial ground. Others died at home from natural causes, but authorities were unable to arrange for the collection of the bodies or their burial.

Mariupol has suffered at least eight major airstrikes in the past 48 hours, with a children’s hospital and the central fire department among those hit.

City residents are staying in shelters as much as possible as temperatures dip to minus 9 degrees Celsius (15 degrees Fahrenheit).

Ukrainian officials said the attack killed three people and wounded at least 17. (CNN, TELEGRAM, @ZELENSKYYUA, FACEBOOK, SERBIAN INFO WARRIORS, @PRESSSEC)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and a woman found dead inside of a home in southwest Louisville on Wednesday evening have...
Coroner confirms identities of murder-suicide victims found inside southwest Louisville home
Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Bullitt...
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bullitt County; Shepherdsville K-9 shot and killed
Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the Shorty’s Food Mart on the 3500 block of West...
Man shot, killed at West Broadway gas station identified
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
Russia has blocked Instagram, the latest social media platform restricted in the country...
Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram
When Bellarmine University made the decision to move up to NCAA Division I in 2019, it was...
Bellarmine posts impressive numbers off the court
FILE - This undated portrait shows Emmett Till.
Emmett Till relatives seek renewed probe of ‘55 lynching
Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; 2 women reportedly dead