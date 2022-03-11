Contact Troubleshooters
Ballard HS softball facility fixed after December car crash

JCPS is considering putting up a fence around the softball training facility in the future.
By Sean Baute
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After months of work, the softball training facility at Ballard High School has been repaired after a driver crashed through the facility in December 2021. Nobody was inside.

”If somebody would have been standing there they would have been dead,” head softball coach Alan Jones said.

The car crashed into the corner of the building, striking both sides of the building but missing most of the foundation. As a result, no one was seriously injured and the building was able to be repaired.

In December, Jones described how someone lost control of their car while driving excessively through the parking lot and crashed into the building; nobody was arrested or cited.

”We were able to use it, but we couldn’t keep it warm,” he explained. “We’re very fortunate. You don’t know how much you miss something until it’s gone.”

Now that the repairs are done, Jones said he can look back on the last few months and be thankful that no one was hurt, but also that his players never missed a beat.

“They’re focused on their game. That was just a small distraction,” he said, “but they never lost focus of why we’re here. which is to win another regional championship and return to state.”

The Ballard varsity softball team will begin their season with a scrimmage against New Albany on Friday, March 18.

JCPS is considering putting up a fence around the softball training facility in the future, Jones said.

