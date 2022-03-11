Contact Troubleshooters
Bellarmine posts impressive numbers off the court

When Bellarmine University made the decision to move up to NCAA Division I in 2019, it was driven by a need to elevate the University’s profile on a national st
By David Mattingly
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the final buzzer sounded at the ASUN Conference Tournament, Bellarmine students stormed the court celebrating an unexpected win.

They did not know it at the time, but scenes of their celebrating and the subsequent disappointment of being denied a place in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament by the association’s rules, was the beginning of a groundswell of interest in a University many people had never heard of.

“Huge, it’s huge,” Dr. Susan Donovan, Bellarmine University president said. “We had already been successful raising money for the athletic program and Bellarmine Rising, but this just takes it to another level.”

Huge could be an understatement.

According to university metrics, in 48 hours, Bellarmine was mentioned in media outlets 2.2 billion times. The university calculates the ad value of that kind of exposure at $17.7 million dollars.

“For this university, you can’t buy this kind of press,” Donovan said.

When Bellarmine University made the decision to move up to NCAA Division I in 2019, it was driven by a need to elevate the University’s profile on a national stage.

That move already appears to be paying off.

University officials said in the past 48 hours, visits to Bellarmine’s official website jumped 179 percent. Traffic to the athletic website jumped 644 percent.

“With the success, I think everyone loves the little engine that could,” Bellarmine Senior Vice President Sean Ryan said. “Bellarmine proved that we are the little engine that could. And I think that’s really, really powerful.”

The icing on the cake was a moment shared on Twitter of Coach Scott Davenport buying a round for a local crowd to celebrate the win.

The gesture was internet gold and spoke volumes about the Bellarmine culture.

“We always talk about the Bellarmine difference being that personal interaction you’ll have with faculty, staff and coaches right?” Ryan said. “So I think that is a perfect example.”

Bellarmine, like most universities, is now looking to put its best foot forward, to break out of an enrollment slump brought on by the pandemic.

University officials report traffic to Bellarmine’s marketing website, which is where prospective students go for information.

Traffic was up 11 times higher than normal after the team’s win.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

