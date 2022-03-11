Don’t forget to spring forward on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Daylight Saving Time will start at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13. That means you will need to adjust your clocks one hour ahead.

The time will advance instantly on many of our phones, but it will take longer for our body clocks to adjust.

Waking up and falling asleep can be hard enough as it is. The added challenge of darker mornings, brighter evenings, and jet-lag-like symptoms make the undertaking that much more difficult.

To make the time jump a little easier, shift both bedtimes and wake-up times earlier, and do it as soon as possible.

“You are probably going to struggle for the first two days, but I would recommend going to bed 15 minutes earlier than your regular sleep time and tomorrow another 15 earlier you just keep doing it until you get into the scheduled,” Dr. Mohamed Saad at UofL Health said. “You will just need four to five days to gain this one hour and do your best to get 7-8 hours. The majority of us need 7-8 hours that’s what you try to aim for.”

Also, adjust meal time and not eat close to bedtime. Avoid caffeine, exercise, alcohol and getting on screens before bed.

While the one-hour time difference between standard and Daylight Saving Time may be inconsequential for some, others certainly feel the shift, particularly those with preexisting physical and mental health conditions.

Daylight Saving Time ends on November 6 at 2:00 a.m.

