Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Door County Candle Company makes $125,000 donation to nonprofit helping Ukraine

Door County Candle Company has created a Ukraine Candle to support the war torn country.
Door County Candle Company has created a Ukraine Candle to support the war torn country.(wbay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County Candle Company has announced its first donation to benefit the people of Ukraine.

The company, owned by Ukrainian-American Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, posted on Facebook Friday that a donation of $125,000 has been made to Razom for Ukraine.

Door County Candle Company has sold thousands of blue and yellow candles to benefit the people of Ukraine. Russia has shown no sign of slowing its attacks on Ukraine. Much of the world has rallied around Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Razom for Ukraine is a nonprofit that supports people of Ukraine. It has created an Emergency Response “in face of an extreme and unforeseen situation in Ukraine.” Razom provides critical medical supplies to the nation under attack.

“Just reading about the emergency response fund with Razom and helping to fund bandages and tourniquets and all these supplies for the people getting hurt in Ukraine it’s going to make a huge difference and it’s so special that we can do this together and make a big difference for people in Ukraine, that’s the goal,” Christiana told us last week.

CLICK HERE to order a Ukraine candle from Door County Candle Company. Due to the overwhelming response, it could take four-to-seven weeks to arrive.

The company is located at 5789 Highway 42 in Sturgeon Bay.

The candle company is owned by a Ukrainian-American and will continue making Ukraine candles as long as there's support.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WAVE viewer caught the moment a heavy piece of equipment detached from a trailer on the 2nd...
Watch: Equipment crashes into side of 2nd Street Bridge
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
Terry Smallwood
Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer
Larry Finch was found guilty on Friday of rape, sexual abuse and intimidating a witness,...
Louisville man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl
Police lights
Two men injured in double shooting outside Old Louisville bar

Latest News

The parade’s scheduled take place on Saturday, March 12 from 3 p.m. at the corner of Broadway...
Pub visitors excited for St. Patrick’s Day Parade return despite cold weather
During Friday night’s annual Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office awards program, the family of...
Brandon Shirley posthumously awarded Medal of Honor by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Multiple fire agencies from Jefferson and Bullitt County joined together to honor a fallen K-9...
Firefighters honor K-9 Dash with blue ladders outside Shepherdsville PD
The Trager Family Jewish Community Center, located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane, dedicated its new...
New Jewish community center dedicated on Dutchmans Lane
Organizers are hosting the diaper drive with the St. Bernadette Diaper Bank, who supplied more...
Louisville Metro officials organize diaper drive throughout month of March