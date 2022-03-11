LMDC inmates sent to hospital for suspected drug overdose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three inmates in Louisville Metro Corrections were sent to the hospital on Friday afternoon after being suspected under the influence of fentanyl.

Officers and medical staff were sent to the jail booking floor for a medical emergency around 12:30 p.m., according to a release from Metro Corrections.

Three inmates were taken to LMDC from Bullitt County Jail and placed into custody.

Corrections staff said two of the inmates had become unconscious and stopped breathing. Medical staff began providing first aid and administered Narcan to the three inmates.

“Based on preliminary information we suspect that the three detainees ingested fentanyl some time prior to entering our custody,” Assistant Director Steve Durham said in a release. “We have reached out to the sheriff of that county that transported these detainees to advise and LMDC Director Dwayne Clark has made calls to the Bullitt County Jailer.”

The third inmate was found under the influence of an intoxicant.

Louisville EMS arrived and examined the three inmates before sending them each to the hospital. All three inmates left Metro Corrections conscious and alert, staff said.

“Corrections officers are trained as first responder to begin life saving measures in an emergency,” Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark said in a release. “Their efforts today saved lives. I thank my trained staff for their quick and decisive actions. Every person within the vicinity of the three detainees is being evaluated by medical staff and we are working to determine the source of the drug used.”

No other details on the inmates were provided.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.