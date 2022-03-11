Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl

Larry Finch was found guilty on Friday of rape, sexual abuse and intimidating a witness,...
Larry Finch was found guilty on Friday of rape, sexual abuse and intimidating a witness, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Office.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A jury has found a Louisville man guilty in the rape of a 14-year-old girl back in 2016.

Larry Finch was found guilty on Friday of rape, sexual abuse and intimidating a witness, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Office.

Evidence and witness testimony led to the guilty verdict for the incident on July 3, 2016, where police said a 14-year-old girl’s mother called officials and said Finch had forced her daughter to have sex with him.

According to court documents, Finch then told the victim to get into the shower and had washed her clothes in the washing machine. Police said Finch threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about the rape.

The girl was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital, where a sexual assault kit found Finch’s DNA in the sample.

The jury also applied the persistent felony offender status and recommended a 20-year sentence for rape, 10 years for sexual abuse and 10 years for intimidating a witness.

The sentences have been recommended to run concurrently for a total 20-year sentence.

