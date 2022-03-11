Contact Troubleshooters
Bond denied for adults charged in connection with a violent attack on elderly woman

Arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly woman
Arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly woman(Sumter Sheriff's Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Three adults in Sumter have been charged with contributing to the delinquency of minors and abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office obtained a video that had been circulating online showing children assaulting an elderly woman. Deputies called the video “disturbing” and referred to the assault as “egregious.”

A family member turned in the video to law enforcement, and an investigation began.

The investigation revealed John Daniel McGregor, 46, had been leaving children, a Sumter County Sheriff’s Department release stated were “incorrigible juveniles,” with his elderly aunt for days at a time.

Another family member, Malika White, 26, was allegedly present at times when the minors were physically abusing and repeatedly assaulting the grandmother.

Deputies say White also recorded an assault and failed to intervene during the attack. In the video, White can be seen directing one child to take a large cooking pot to strike the woman with.

McGregor, White, and Darnesha Sanders, 27, have all been charged with contributing to the delinquency of minors and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The children are now in the custody of the Department of Social Services waiting for placement.

Sheriff Dennis says this incident will be fully investigated and all parties will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“This is one of the most disturbing videos I have seen in my career. It was extremely difficult to watch and I am appalled at the actions of all parties in the video,” Dennis said.

According to Dennis, the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be possible.

If you would like to show support to the victim of this crime, Deputy Chief Gardner says to contact victim advocate Barbara Wiley at 803.436.2044 or bjwiley@sumtercountysc.gov.

