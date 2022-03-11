Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Western Kentucky tornado volunteers asked to report hours

Anyone who spent time volunteering after the Dec. 11 tornadoes in Western Kentucky is now asked...
Anyone who spent time volunteering after the Dec. 11 tornadoes in Western Kentucky is now asked to report those hours.(Source: KFVS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Anyone who spent time volunteering after the Dec. 11 tornadoes in Western Kentucky is now asked to report those hours.

According to the Mayfield-Graves Long Term Recovery group, the number of hours that were volunteered in total will be used to provide money for recovery efforts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Mayfield and Graves Counties have been tracking total hours volunteered, as FEMA funds will only cover 100 percent of recovery expenses after a 30-day period.

Following the end of that period, FEMA said only a percentage of the costs involved will be federally covered.

Anyone who has volunteered is asked to provide their name, phone number, and description of the work performed. The volunteer work can be logged onto the Graves County Google form here by requesting access, or by visiting in-person at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WAVE viewer caught the moment a heavy piece of equipment detached from a trailer on the 2nd...
Watch: Equipment crashes into side of 2nd Street Bridge
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
Terry Smallwood
Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer
Larry Finch was found guilty on Friday of rape, sexual abuse and intimidating a witness,...
Louisville man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl
Police lights
Two men injured in double shooting outside Old Louisville bar

Latest News

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear joins effort to push for gas tax holiday
Sen. Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul talks public transportation mask mandate, high gas prices and Keystone Pipeline
Kentucky State Capitol
House committee passes bill that would ban hair discrimination
House committee passes bill to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky