Work shifting on Louisville interstate rebuild

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Miles of sometimes empty construction zones have raised questions about the progress of work to fix three Louisville interstates.

It’s the latest tip to come into the Troubleshooter Hotline.

Drivers may have gotten used to lots of blasting and earth moving on I-71, but that’s shifting as the old grass center of the interstate gets ready for asphalt and concrete.

Along the center of of I-71 near the Gene Snyder, trucks are dumping their loads to a waiting crew starting to blacktop this former grassy median.

“I get questions from her and her office mates of, ‘Why are you doing this, when are you going to fix that,’” Project Manager Chris Slone said.

He gets questions all the time about where they are on this $180 million rebuild of three sections of interstate highway.

“We’re doing different work than they saw at the end of last year, last year we were blasting, this year we’re doing more roadway,” Slone said.

This crew had paved 1,200 tons of asphalt while our cameras were on site, and were closing in on their goal of 1,500 tons.

Crews at other locations are working on bridges, all getting ready to eventually switch work from the center of the highways to the outside.

“We’re going to get traffic moved from where they’re currently at into the middle and then back out to the outside so we can finish the rest of the road,” Slone said.

Slone said they’ve stopped blasting for now because there’s nowhere to put any of the rock they remove.

The project is on schedule and supposed to finish at the end of next year, but there’s a lot of work still to do along 22.5 miles of road.

“It’s a big puzzle, because you’ve got 180,000 cars a day running through this project, and we have to try to keep them moving as best we can,” Slone said.

The price of oil is also having some impact on this project.

The state is able to make adjustments based on its wholesale cost.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.