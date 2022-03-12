Brandon Shirley posthumously awarded Medal of Honor by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a night of recognition for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty was awarded a top honor.

During Friday night’s annual Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office awards program, the family of Brandon Shirley was presented the Medal of Honor award in honor of Shirley’s sacrifice.

Shirley was killed on Aug. 5, 2021 while working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales. He was in his personal, unmarked vehicle in uniform when he was shot.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot in his unmarked vehicle while working security at a car lot.

Officials searched for the suspects involved for months before two men were charged in January in relation to Shirley’s death.

Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell were arrested and charged with Shirley’s murder on Jan. 13.

Shirley’s parents, Deborah and Brian, as well as Shirley’s partner, Austin Reisling, were in attendance to receive the award and to give thanks to the officers that helped the deputy and his family.

“Our son was taken away from us in a senseless act, and it’s still something we’re having trouble dealing with every day,” Brian Shirley said. “People always ask how you are feeling today, and I just ask them what day of the week is it. There’s been a lot of nice things happening for us in the past seven months, of course I would give everything back to have my son.”

Shirley’s father thanked the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for going above and beyond during the difficult days following his son’s death.

At the end of his speech, Brian Shirley said he would continue his son’s legacy by becoming a reserve sheriff for Jefferson County.

“If (Sheriff John Aubrey) will have me, I’m going to put my name in the hat and become a reserve sheriff to keep my son’s legacy alive,” Brian said.

