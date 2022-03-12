Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Brandon Shirley posthumously awarded Medal of Honor by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

During Friday night’s annual Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office awards program, the family of...
During Friday night’s annual Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office awards program, the family of Brandon Shirley was presented the Medal of Honor award in honor of Shirley’s sacrifice.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a night of recognition for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty was awarded a top honor.

During Friday night’s annual Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office awards program, the family of Brandon Shirley was presented the Medal of Honor award in honor of Shirley’s sacrifice.

Shirley was killed on Aug. 5, 2021 while working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales. He was in his personal, unmarked vehicle in uniform when he was shot.

(Story continues below photo)

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot in his unmarked vehicle while...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot in his unmarked vehicle while working security at a car lot.

Officials searched for the suspects involved for months before two men were charged in January in relation to Shirley’s death.

Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell were arrested and charged with Shirley’s murder on Jan. 13.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Shirley’s parents, Deborah and Brian, as well as Shirley’s partner, Austin Reisling, were in attendance to receive the award and to give thanks to the officers that helped the deputy and his family.

“Our son was taken away from us in a senseless act, and it’s still something we’re having trouble dealing with every day,” Brian Shirley said. “People always ask how you are feeling today, and I just ask them what day of the week is it. There’s been a lot of nice things happening for us in the past seven months, of course I would give everything back to have my son.”

Shirley’s father thanked the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for going above and beyond during the difficult days following his son’s death.

At the end of his speech, Brian Shirley said he would continue his son’s legacy by becoming a reserve sheriff for Jefferson County.

“If (Sheriff John Aubrey) will have me, I’m going to put my name in the hat and become a reserve sheriff to keep my son’s legacy alive,” Brian said.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WAVE viewer caught the moment a heavy piece of equipment detached from a trailer on the 2nd...
Watch: Equipment crashes into side of 2nd Street Bridge
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
Terry Smallwood
Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer
Larry Finch was found guilty on Friday of rape, sexual abuse and intimidating a witness,...
Louisville man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl
Police lights
Two men injured in double shooting outside Old Louisville bar

Latest News

Two people were killed in a two-car crash on Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown Police said.
Two killed in Taylorsville Road crash
Louisville Chapter to Host Celebrity Chefs for Blessings in a Backpack – Pack the Sack 2022
Louisville chapter hosts celebrity chefs at Blessings in a Backpack event
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
LMDC inmate dies, fourth inmate death of the year
2022 Special Olympics KY Basketball Tournament
“March Magic” Special Olympics state basketball tournament returns to Louisville
Police lights
Two men injured in double shooting outside Old Louisville bar