Firefighters honor K-9 Dash with blue ladders outside Shepherdsville PD

Multiple fire agencies from Jefferson and Bullitt County joined together to honor a fallen K-9...
Multiple fire agencies from Jefferson and Bullitt County joined together to honor a fallen K-9 officer killed in the line of duty.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire agencies from Jefferson and Bullitt County joined together to honor a fallen K-9 officer killed in the line of duty.

Jefferson County, Bullitt County, Fern Creek and Okolona Fire Departments brought fire engines to Shepherdsville Police Department and lifted their ladders to the sky in honor of K-9 Officer Dash.

(Story continues below picture)

Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash(Jeff Schank)

Dash was shot and killed Wednesday night while chasing a robbery suspect in Lebanon Junction on Wednesday night. No officers were hurt in the incident, and the suspect was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation of the incident.

On Thursday, the Shepherdsville community came together in mourning the K-9 officer. Shepherdsville Police officers picked up Dash’s body from Jefferson Animal Hospital on Thursday morning before laying him to rest.

The police department set up a memorial for Dash outside their building.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

