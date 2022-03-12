FORECAST: Record cold today, major warming trend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Record cold high today

Warm up starts tomorrow

70s by Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a frigid day, a cold night ahead as temperatures drop to the teens and low 20s under mainly clear skies.

Don’t forget to set your clocks AHEAD ONE HOUR before going to bed! Daylight Saving Time begins at 2AM Sunday morning.

Warmer weather makes a comeback on Sunday as gusty winds from the south and mostly sunny skies push temperatures up to the 50s. Mainly clear Sunday night with lows in the 30s.

The warming trend continues on Monday with highs in the 60s as clouds and wind increase during the afternoon. 60s stay in the forecast for Tuesday with a slight rain chance.

Highs will reach the 70s for the second half of the work week

