Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FORECAST: Record cold today, major warming trend ahead

Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
By Christie Dutton
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Record cold high today
  • Warm up starts tomorrow
  • 70s by Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a frigid day, a cold night ahead as temperatures drop to the teens and low 20s under mainly clear skies.

Don’t forget to set your clocks AHEAD ONE HOUR before going to bed! Daylight Saving Time begins at 2AM Sunday morning.

Warmer weather makes a comeback on Sunday as gusty winds from the south and mostly sunny skies push temperatures up to the 50s. Mainly clear Sunday night with lows in the 30s.

The warming trend continues on Monday with highs in the 60s as clouds and wind increase during the afternoon. 60s stay in the forecast for Tuesday with a slight rain chance.

Highs will reach the 70s for the second half of the work week

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday afternoon March 12, 2022

Most Read

A WAVE viewer caught the moment a heavy piece of equipment detached from a trailer on the 2nd...
Watch: Equipment crashes into side of 2nd Street Bridge
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
Terry Smallwood
Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer
Larry Finch was found guilty on Friday of rape, sexual abuse and intimidating a witness,...
Louisville man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl
Police lights
Two men injured in double shooting outside Old Louisville bar

Latest News

Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday afternoon March 12, 2022
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, March 12, 2022
Anyone who spent time volunteering after the Dec. 11 tornadoes in Western Kentucky is now asked...
Western Kentucky tornado volunteers asked to report hours
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/12