Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Hoosiers state case for spot in NCAA field after 65-63 win over #16 Illinois

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives on Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the...
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives on Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. Indiana defeated Illinois 65-63. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - For the second straight day it was Indiana that made the plays down the stretch in the Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers knocked off top seed Illinois 65-63 in the quarterfinals.

Following a win on Thursday over Michigan, it marks the first time since 2003 that the Hoosiers have won two games in the Big Ten Tournament.

More importantly, most prognosticators have IU safely in the NCAA field after the win.

“It’s big for us honestly, but what X (Xavier Johnson) told you guys yesterday. We didn’t pack for two days, we didn’t pack for three days, we packed to win the Big Ten, and that’s what Coach Woodson has put a big emphasis on this year is so I’m glad we got this W today to solidify our spot, but at the same time, we want to play two more games,” IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said.

Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 21 points and 7 rebounds. Johnson added 13 points and 6 assists and Race Thompson had 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Kofi Cockburn had a game-high 23 points for the Illini (22-9).

“The thing that I like about our team, man, we are competitive,” IU head coach Mike Woodson said. “Even though we’ve lost a lot of close games, we are very, very competitive, man, and from a coaching standpoint, that’s all you can ask for.”

The Hoosiers improve to 20-12 and will take on #24 Iowa (24-9) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a semifinal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WAVE viewer caught the moment a heavy piece of equipment detached from a trailer on the 2nd...
Watch: Equipment crashes into side of 2nd Street Bridge
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
Terry Smallwood
Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer
Larry Finch was found guilty on Friday of rape, sexual abuse and intimidating a witness,...
Louisville man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl
Police lights
Two men injured in double shooting outside Old Louisville bar

Latest News

March 12, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Players scramble for the ball during the game between Kentucky...
Poor Shooting, Foul Trouble Doom Cats in SEC Tournament
Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates after making the game-winning three-point shot on Saturday,...
Hoosiers Lose a Heartbreaker to Iowa
SEC men’s basketball tournament in Tampa, Florida
Washington scores 25 as the #5 Cats hold off Vanderbilt 77-71 in SEC Tournament opener
When Bellarmine University made the decision to move up to NCAA Division I in 2019, it was...
Bellarmine posts impressive numbers off the court