Hoosiers state case for spot in NCAA field after 65-63 win over #16 Illinois

(WAVE) - For the second straight day it was Indiana that made the plays down the stretch in the Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers knocked off top seed Illinois 65-63 in the quarterfinals.

Following a win on Thursday over Michigan, it marks the first time since 2003 that the Hoosiers have won two games in the Big Ten Tournament.

More importantly, most prognosticators have IU safely in the NCAA field after the win.

“It’s big for us honestly, but what X (Xavier Johnson) told you guys yesterday. We didn’t pack for two days, we didn’t pack for three days, we packed to win the Big Ten, and that’s what Coach Woodson has put a big emphasis on this year is so I’m glad we got this W today to solidify our spot, but at the same time, we want to play two more games,” IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said.

Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 21 points and 7 rebounds. Johnson added 13 points and 6 assists and Race Thompson had 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Kofi Cockburn had a game-high 23 points for the Illini (22-9).

“The thing that I like about our team, man, we are competitive,” IU head coach Mike Woodson said. “Even though we’ve lost a lot of close games, we are very, very competitive, man, and from a coaching standpoint, that’s all you can ask for.”

The Hoosiers improve to 20-12 and will take on #24 Iowa (24-9) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a semifinal.

