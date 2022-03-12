Contact Troubleshooters
Kyle Rittenhouse's rifle destroyed

Kyle Rittenhouse rifle, marked by police, is taken to a shredder at the state crime lab in...
Kyle Rittenhouse rifle, marked by police, is taken to a shredder at the state crime lab in Milwaukee
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin authorities have destroyed the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people, killing two and wounding one, during street protests in Kenosha in 2020.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab confirmed Friday it shredded the rifle on February 25. Action 2 News was provided with a video showing technicians unboxing the gun which was used as evidence during the trial and feeding it into a shredder.

Kenosha police told us supervisors from the Detective Bureau and Professional Standards retrieved the rifle from Kenosha’s evidence bureau, marked it, photographed it, and took it to the state crime lab in Milwaukee to be destroyed.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys and prosecutors agreed after the teen’s acquittal the gun should be destroyed so that no one would be able to buy it and use it as a trophy. The agreement called for the shredding process to be recorded.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

