LMDC inmate dies, fourth inmate death of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham confirmed that an inmate died on Saturday.

Around 11:15 a.m., an LMDC officer responded to a medical emergency and found an inmate unresponsive.

The corrections officer and on-site medical staff immediately began lifesaving efforts before emergency responders arrived and took the inmate to the University of Louisville Hospital, Durham said. Medical staff at the hospital told LMDC around 12:15 p.m. that the inmate died.

The 32-year-old inmate was booked into Metro Corrections on March 9 of this year on a parole violation warrant, Durham said. Their name is being withheld while family is notified.

“The Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, a standard procedure, and Metro Corrections Director, Dwayne Clark, has directed Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit to conduct a review of the case,” Durham said.

Director Clark, Deputy Director Martin Baker, Assistant Director Steve Durham, and Major Gilbert have been on the scene at Metro Corrections.

