Louisville chapter hosts celebrity chefs at Blessings in a Backpack event

Louisville Chapter to Host Celebrity Chefs for Blessings in a Backpack – Pack the Sack 2022
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After going virtual last year due to COVID, Blessings in a Backpack Louisville chapter hosted a celerity chef dinner on Saturday to benefit local school-aged kids.

The organization, which helps feed local elementary school students on weekends, hosted Celebrity Chefs for Blessings in a Backpack – Pack the Sack at the historic Ice House in downtown Louisville.

The event included a night of world-class food from Food Network stars Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson of SuperChefs and Tha Drippin’ Crab, Jackie Joseph of JJ Bakes & Co., and Michael Voltaggio of Estuary, Voltaggio Brothers Steak House, and creator of Recreational Use, the release said.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Pack the Sack once again to help local students in Louisville,” Managing Director Kim Holsclaw said. “It’s so heartwarming to see the community come together for a night of fun that benefits such an important cause. Having incredible local chefs like Darnell, Jackie and Michael participate in this year’s event is amazing, and we are extremely grateful that they are lending their skills and support to our Louisville Chapter.”

Funds raised from ticket sales and the auctions will be used to provide nutritional food to school-aged children in Louisville, the release said.

“I’m thrilled to have another opportunity to support Blessings in a Backpack and my hometown,” Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson said. “As a chef, philanthropist, restaurateur, and entrepreneur, I’m proud to be able to use all of my skills to help make a difference for local kids. This is what I’m passionate about, and I hope people in our community will join us for some food and fun and we help local students who need it the most!”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

