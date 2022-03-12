Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Louisville man arrested, accused of raping teenager

Police said Zaid Aldiwani and the 15-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, were found...
Police said Zaid Aldiwani and the 15-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, were found inside a home on March 11.(LMDC)
By Brett Martin and Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 27-year-old Louisville man has been arrested after allegedly raping a teenage girl.

Zaid Aldiwani was charged with third-degree rape, according to court documents.

Police said Aldiwani and the 15-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, were found at a home on Grassland Drive on March 11.

An arrest report said the teen admitted to having sex with with the suspect.

Aldiwani later admitted to police he had sexual contact with the juvenile.

He is currently booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on March 12.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WAVE viewer caught the moment a heavy piece of equipment detached from a trailer on the 2nd...
Watch: Equipment crashes into side of 2nd Street Bridge
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
Terry Smallwood
Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer
Larry Finch was found guilty on Friday of rape, sexual abuse and intimidating a witness,...
Louisville man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl
Police lights
Two men injured in double shooting outside Old Louisville bar

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Two people were killed in a two-car crash on Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown Police said.
Two killed in Taylorsville Road crash
Louisville Chapter to Host Celebrity Chefs for Blessings in a Backpack – Pack the Sack 2022
Louisville chapter hosts celebrity chefs at Blessings in a Backpack event
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
LMDC inmate dies, fourth inmate death of the year
2022 Special Olympics KY Basketball Tournament
“March Magic” Special Olympics state basketball tournament returns to Louisville