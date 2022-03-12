Louisville man arrested, accused of raping teenager

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 27-year-old Louisville man has been arrested after allegedly raping a teenage girl.

Zaid Aldiwani was charged with third-degree rape, according to court documents.

Police said Aldiwani and the 15-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, were found at a home on Grassland Drive on March 11.

An arrest report said the teen admitted to having sex with with the suspect.

Aldiwani later admitted to police he had sexual contact with the juvenile.

He is currently booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on March 12.

