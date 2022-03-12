Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

“March Magic” Special Olympics state basketball tournament returns to Louisville

2022 Special Olympics KY Basketball Tournament
2022 Special Olympics KY Basketball Tournament(Lauren McCally)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “March Magic” returned to Louisville on Saturday with the Special Olympics Kentucky 2022 State Basketball Tournament and Team Skills Competition. This is the sporting event’s first return to the city after a three-year layoff due to COVID.

What began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970, Special Olympics Kentucky has expanded to serve more than 10,200 athletes statewide annually, the release said.

Located at 1900 Watterson Trail, MidAmerica Sports Center hosted its fifth State Tournament, and sixth overall Special Olympics Kentucky event with more than 400 athletes competing.

Games began at 8 a.m., with 34 teams competing in the bracketed State Tournament, battling for state championships in nine divisions, the release said. To view tournament brackets, click here.

In addition to the teams competing in the State Tournament, nine teams participated in the Team Skills Competition at Berrytown Community Center, measuring the teams’ abilities in six basic basketball skills.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WAVE viewer caught the moment a heavy piece of equipment detached from a trailer on the 2nd...
Watch: Equipment crashes into side of 2nd Street Bridge
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
Terry Smallwood
Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer
Larry Finch was found guilty on Friday of rape, sexual abuse and intimidating a witness,...
Louisville man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl
Police lights
Two men injured in double shooting outside Old Louisville bar

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Two people were killed in a two-car crash on Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown Police said.
Two killed in Taylorsville Road crash
Louisville Chapter to Host Celebrity Chefs for Blessings in a Backpack – Pack the Sack 2022
Louisville chapter hosts celebrity chefs at Blessings in a Backpack event
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
LMDC inmate dies, fourth inmate death of the year