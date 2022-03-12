Police: Man threatened to kill officers with video game controller

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD said a suspect told officers he was going to kill them and that he was armed. That gun turned out to be a black video game controller.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday on Freedom Way, off Blue Lick Road near the Okolona neighborhood, according to an arrest report.

A woman at the home said she wanted the 35-year-old suspect, Kenneth Mitchell, out of the house.

Officers said they called for Mitchell to leave, but he yelled back to officers and said, “I will kill all of you,” mentioning he had a gun.

Police said the suspect eventually ran at them with the video game controller that he held like a gun.

Officials were able to detain Mitchell and arrest him. One officer was injured in the process.

Mitchell is charged with terroristic threatening, menacing, resisting arrest, and criminal trespassing. He is booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on March 12.

