Pub visitors excited for St. Patrick’s Day Parade return despite cold weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the cold temperatures, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to the Highlands after being cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19.

The parade is scheduled take place on March 12 from 3 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Baxter Avenue.

Parade coordinator, John O’Dwyer, said his tip is to bring some extra green layers and enthusiasm.

“Come out, have a good time, and enjoy the day no matter what the temperature is because you are going to have a bunch of other people there enjoying it too,” O’Dwyer said.

Visitors at Molly Malone’s in the Highlands on Friday expressed their excitement. Paul and Marcia LaBelle visited Molly’s from New Albany and said they are looking forward to the big holiday.

“It is that time of year when fish and chips are part of the Friday routine,” LaBelle said. “So, we are excited, even though we are not going to be here for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, we are glad that it’s starting up again.”

The Louisville Ancient Order of Hibernians parade planners named this year’s parade, “The Return of St. Patrick.”

”I think that it is just a great post-pandemic way to celebrate because it’s exciting, it gets people together to focus on something fun and positive,” LaBelle said.

Molly Malone’s restaurant owner, Tadgh O’Callaghan, said this has been a long time coming for his business and their staff.

“They didn’t have that opportunity for the past two years,” O’Callaghan said. “I felt bad for them, but most of them hung around and stuck with us.”

O’Callaghan said this will be Molly’s 23rd St. Patty’s parade.

Louisville, Chicago and Pittsburgh planned to host their parades before the official holiday Thursday.

When the weather cooperates, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is said to have the potential to draw over a hundred thousand people into the Highlands streets.

