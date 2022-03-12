Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

‘That’s what dads do’: US man goes to Ukraine for daughter

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has gone to Ukraine to help his daughter and grandson escape.

William Hubbard recently flew to Poland and crossed the border to Ukraine to reunite with his daughter, Aislinn, and her 8-month-old son, Seraphim.

Aislinn moved to Ukraine in 2018 at age 16 to study ballet. She tried to leave before Russia began its invasion, but her son does not have a birth certificate or passport because he was born in a home during the coronavirus pandemic.

After reuniting at Aislinn’s home near Kyiv, the three fled west. As of Friday they were waiting at the border with Slovakia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Coroner identifies two killed in Taylorsville Road crash
Woman dies at hospital after shooting, LMPD investigating
Police lights road
Man injured in shooting on South Hancock Street
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
Kentucky Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament
University of Kentucky, Murray State and Indiana all make NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Police reportedly found 68-year-old Susan Leyden’s torso bagged in a shopping cart, just down...
Alleged serial killer suspected of dismembering NYC woman
Police found the victim's body dismembered and discarded around Brooklyn.
Twice-convicted killer arrested after NYC woman's body parts found
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
An Iraqi and U.S. official say as many as 12 missiles struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate...
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq