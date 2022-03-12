Two men injured in double shooting outside Old Louisville bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were injured in a double shooting at an Old Louisville bar early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 1300 block of South 2nd Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Officers found two men standing outside the business shot. They were both taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

