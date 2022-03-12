Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Two men injured in double shooting outside Old Louisville bar

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were injured in a double shooting at an Old Louisville bar early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 1300 block of South 2nd Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Officers found two men standing outside the business shot. They were both taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WAVE viewer caught the moment a heavy piece of equipment detached from a trailer on the 2nd...
Watch: Equipment crashes into side of 2nd Street Bridge
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
Terry Smallwood
Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer
Larry Finch was found guilty on Friday of rape, sexual abuse and intimidating a witness,...
Louisville man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Two people were killed in a two-car crash on Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown Police said.
Two killed in Taylorsville Road crash
Louisville Chapter to Host Celebrity Chefs for Blessings in a Backpack – Pack the Sack 2022
Louisville chapter hosts celebrity chefs at Blessings in a Backpack event
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
LMDC inmate dies, fourth inmate death of the year
2022 Special Olympics KY Basketball Tournament
“March Magic” Special Olympics state basketball tournament returns to Louisville