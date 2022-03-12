Washington scores 25 as the #5 Cats hold off Vanderbilt 77-71 in SEC Tournament opener

(WAVE) - TyTy Washington capped a 15-1 Kentucky run with a corner three-pointer as the Cats held off Vanderbilt on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida.

Scottie Pippen Jr., who averaged 32.5 points per game in two earlier meetings with Kentucky, was held to 10 points on just 2-17 shooting from the field, but his nifty baseline move and basket capped a 13-1 Commodores run and put them in from 46-39. That’s when the Cats caught fire.

Up 51-47, Oscar Tshiebwe blocked a Rodney Chatman drive off the backboard, Sahvir Wheeler grabbed the rebound in stride and sprinted to the other end, where he found Washington in the corner for the three.

Vanderbilt made one more run, fueled in part by Jordan Wright, who scored a game-high 27 points. He hit 10 of his 12 shots, including 5-6 from three. They cut the UK lead to 59-58 on a drive by Chatman with 7:12 remaining.

After a UK timeout, Tshiebwe came up with an offensive rebound and Wheeler hit a pull up jumper for a 61-58 Cats lead, then Washington delivered another corner three to make it 64-58 with 6:02 left.

“We thought we could get into their legs at some point in the second half and it didn’t happen,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “You know Wright making those deep threes gave them a chance and you know, but we fought.”

Tshiebwe finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Wheeler added 8 points and 11 assists and Davion Mintz and Jacob Toppin each scored 10 off the bench.

Kentucky improves to 26-6. Vanderbilt falls to 17-16.

Up next for the Cats is a date with #9 Tennessee (24-7) in an SEC Tournament semifinal on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. Texas A&M (22-11) and #15 Arkansas (25-7) will meet in the first semi at 1 p.m.

