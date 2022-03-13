Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies two killed in Taylorsville Road crash

police lights
police lights(CNN Newsource/file)
By Nick Picht
Updated: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the two people killed in a crash on Taylorsville Road Saturday night.

Amber Payne, 34, and Frances Glen, 50, were killed from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner.

Jeffersontown Police confirmed to WAVE News the crash happened around 8:35 p.m. at the corner of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane.

Sgt. Chris Morris said two people were dead at the scene, and another person was taken to University of Louisville hospital for treatment.

Morris said another person was involved in the crash but was uninjured.

Police said Taylorsville Road was shut down in both directions from Six Mile Lane to Farish Drive while crews worked the scene.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

