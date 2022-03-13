Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Major warming trend this week

Here is WAVE News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
By Christie Dutton
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Significant warm up this week
  • 70s by Wednesday
  • Next rain maker arrives Friday-Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winds begin to die down overnight with clear skies. Temperatures won’t be as cold as last night with lows in the 30s.

The warming trend continues on Monday with mostly sunny skies and a warm breeze from the south pushing temperatures into the 60s. Mild temperatures for Monday night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 40s. Small chance of a shower on Tuesday with slightly warmer temperatures as highs return to the 60s.

The forecast stays dry for Wednesday and Thursday (St. Patrick’s Day) with temperatures soaring into the 70s.

Our next storm system arrives Friday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
