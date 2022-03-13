Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FORECAST: Spring preview this week

Here is WAVE News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Milder overnight with more clouds and southerly winds
  • Minor rain chances Tuesday a.m. and Wednesday
  • Mid 70s St. Patrick’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another somewhat mild night is on the way for us as temperatures drop into the 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Expect a small sprinkle chance to arrive late Monday night, only affecting a select few of us.

Other than a small shower chance early Tuesday, most of the area and most of the day look dry and warm with highs inching ever closer to that 70° mark.

We’ll keep a few clouds around Tuesday night as lows once again head down only into the 40s.

Wednesday is warmer with highs in the 70s and a few clouds. There is a small shower chance across southern Kentucky during the afternoon and evening, but this system looks to stay far enough south to keep most of us dry.

Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day, is the pick of the week with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. I suppose it’s the “luck of the Irish!”

However, it won’t last long. A cold front moves through with showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday. This will drop temperatures back near 60 for Saturday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is WAVE News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday evening March 14, 2022

Most Read

police lights
Coroner identifies two killed in Taylorsville Road crash
A man was hit and killed by a car around 6 a.m. Monday on Interstate 264 East, otherwise known...
Man hit, killed crossing Watterson Expressway identified
The shooting death of the woman on Sunday is being investigated.
Woman dies at hospital after shooting; LMPD investigating
Elijah Grigsby, 18, is accused of shooting and woman in the face, killing her.
Teen accused of shooting, killing woman in Iroquois Park; victim identified
Kentucky Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament
University of Kentucky, Murray State and Indiana all make NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Here is WAVE News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday evening March 14, 2022
Anyone who spent time volunteering after the Dec. 11 tornadoes in Western Kentucky is now asked...
Western Kentucky tornado volunteers asked to report hours
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/12
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/9