FORECAST: Spring preview this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Milder overnight with more clouds and southerly winds

Minor rain chances Tuesday a.m. and Wednesday

Mid 70s St. Patrick’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another somewhat mild night is on the way for us as temperatures drop into the 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Expect a small sprinkle chance to arrive late Monday night, only affecting a select few of us.

Other than a small shower chance early Tuesday, most of the area and most of the day look dry and warm with highs inching ever closer to that 70° mark.

We’ll keep a few clouds around Tuesday night as lows once again head down only into the 40s.

Wednesday is warmer with highs in the 70s and a few clouds. There is a small shower chance across southern Kentucky during the afternoon and evening, but this system looks to stay far enough south to keep most of us dry.

Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day, is the pick of the week with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. I suppose it’s the “luck of the Irish!”

However, it won’t last long. A cold front moves through with showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday. This will drop temperatures back near 60 for Saturday.

