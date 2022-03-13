Man injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting in the parkland neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. when Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of South 26th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Officers found a man shot, and he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD continues the investigation. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

