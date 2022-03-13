Man injured in shooting on South Hancock Street
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot Saturday night.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night at South Hancock Street and East Broadway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers were called to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD officers are investigating. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD, or use the online crime tip portal.
