Man injured in shooting on South Hancock Street

Police lights road
Police lights road(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot Saturday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night at South Hancock Street and East Broadway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers were called to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD officers are investigating. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD, or use the online crime tip portal.

