Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Louisville, hundreds flood Highlands green

Despite the chilly weather, St. Patrick's Day parade floats rolled down the streets, cheered on by crowds on the sidewalks.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Road was buzzing again for the return of the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Despite the chilly weather, parade floats rolled down the streets, cheered on by crowds on the sidewalks. The parade started at 3 p.m. at the corner of East Broadway and Baxter in Louisville.

For some, like a band of Irish sisters who attended the parade, said Saturday’s festivities were their first.

“I’m super excited, been looking forward to it for several weeks,” one of the sisters, Tara Oshan said. “It’s nice to see the families, to see the kids getting excited. And just some normal family activity happening.”

The parade was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases have fallen in Jefferson County, which has moved from the red zone to the yellow zone. The Louisville Ancient Order of Hibernians parade planners named this year’s parade “The Return of St. Patrick.”

“It’s nice to see the faces and the fear is gone which is awesome because it is all smiles,” another sister, Amanda Dunaway said.

Performers Caroline O’ Mahoney and Eleanor Esterle from McClanahan School of Irish Dance said they consider the parade a tradition.

“I’ve been doing it since second grade,” O’ Mahoney said. “It was so upsetting knowing that I couldn’t do it. I have always enjoyed it but this year was very chilly compared to the last few.”

Once they got dancing, they said the freeze faded away to reveal a successful salute to St. Patrick.

Louisville, Chicago and Pittsburgh planned to host their parades before the official holiday Thursday. When the weather cooperates, the St. Patrick’s Day parade can draw over a hundred thousand people into the Highlands streets.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Coroner identifies two killed in Taylorsville Road crash
Woman dies at hospital after shooting, LMPD investigating
Police lights road
Man injured in shooting on South Hancock Street
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
Kentucky Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament
University of Kentucky, Murray State and Indiana all make NCAA Tournament

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Kentucky Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament
University of Kentucky, Murray State and Indiana all make NCAA Tournament
Man injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting
Woman dies at hospital after shooting, LMPD investigating
Police lights road
Man injured in shooting on South Hancock Street