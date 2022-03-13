St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Louisville, hundreds flood Highlands green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Road was buzzing again for the return of the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Despite the chilly weather, parade floats rolled down the streets, cheered on by crowds on the sidewalks. The parade started at 3 p.m. at the corner of East Broadway and Baxter in Louisville.

For some, like a band of Irish sisters who attended the parade, said Saturday’s festivities were their first.

“I’m super excited, been looking forward to it for several weeks,” one of the sisters, Tara Oshan said. “It’s nice to see the families, to see the kids getting excited. And just some normal family activity happening.”

The parade was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases have fallen in Jefferson County, which has moved from the red zone to the yellow zone. The Louisville Ancient Order of Hibernians parade planners named this year’s parade “The Return of St. Patrick.”

“It’s nice to see the faces and the fear is gone which is awesome because it is all smiles,” another sister, Amanda Dunaway said.

Performers Caroline O’ Mahoney and Eleanor Esterle from McClanahan School of Irish Dance said they consider the parade a tradition.

“I’ve been doing it since second grade,” O’ Mahoney said. “It was so upsetting knowing that I couldn’t do it. I have always enjoyed it but this year was very chilly compared to the last few.”

Once they got dancing, they said the freeze faded away to reveal a successful salute to St. Patrick.

Louisville, Chicago and Pittsburgh planned to host their parades before the official holiday Thursday. When the weather cooperates, the St. Patrick’s Day parade can draw over a hundred thousand people into the Highlands streets.

