Two killed in Taylorsville Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are dead after a two-car crash on Taylorsville Road.

Jeffersontown Police confirmed to WAVE News the crash happened around 8:35 p.m. Saturday night at the corner of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane.

Sgt. Chris Morris said two people were dead at the scene, and another person was taken to University of Louisville hospital for treatment.

Morris said another person was involved in the crash but was uninjured.

Police said Taylorsville Road is shut down in both directions from Six Mile Lane to Farish Drive.

