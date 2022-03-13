Woman dies at hospital after shooting, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed on Sunday.

Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital to respond to a woman who had been shot, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers said the woman was brought to the hospital by private means.

The woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues the investigation. Officers have not located the scene of the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or use the online crime tip portal.

