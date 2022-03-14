Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Att. Gen. Daniel Cameron warns Kentuckians of possible Ukraine relief effort charity scams

Report scams to ag.ky.gov/scams
Report scams to ag.ky.gov/scams(none)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron warned Kentuckians of possible charity scams related to Ukraine relief efforts and shared tips to avoid these scams on Monday.

“Russia’s unprovoked and deadly attack on Ukraine has sparked a surge of generosity from not only Kentuckians but from many across the globe,” said Cameron. “Scammers often follow what is in the news, and they capitalize on crises to take advantage of donors. Kentuckians looking to assist with Ukraine relief efforts should thoroughly research relief organizations before donating to ensure your funds are supporting legitimate efforts.”

To avoid donating to a charity scam, the Attorney General’s office encouraged Kentuckians to:

  • Research Charities Before Giving: Take time to research the charity or organization to make sure your donation goes where you want it to go. Visit the charity’s website and contact the organization with questions. Search for a charity rating by visiting the websites of consumer and charity watchdog organizations like Charity Navigator, https://www.charitynavigator.org/, Charity Watch, https://www.charitywatch.org/, or visit the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Guide at https://www.give.org/.
  • Be Wary of Crowdfunding and Social Media Fundraising Appeals: Review the platform’s policies regarding fees and the distribution of donated funds. Many crowdfunding sites do not vet individuals or organizations, so it is generally safest to give to directly to someone you know personally or trust. To view a list of BBB accredited charities raising funds for Ukraine relief efforts, visit https://www.give.org/.
  • Avoid Sharing Personal Information Over the Phone: Do not share your social security number, credit card, debit card, passwords, or bank account information with anyone who solicits a contribution from you. A legitimate charity will not pressure you to make a donation immediately. Scam artists use this information to steal your identity and money. Contact a charity by using a website you know is trustworthy or look up their phone number and call them directly. It is safest to donate by check or credit card, rather than cash. Check your statements closely to make sure you’re charged only for what you agreed to donate.
  • Report suspected scams or fraud: Kentuckians may report suspected charity scams to the Attorney General’s Office online at ag.ky.gov/scams or by contacting the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 888-432-9257.

The AG’s release also said to always report scams to: ag.ky.gov/scams

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was hit and killed by a car around 6 a.m. Monday on Interstate 264 East, otherwise known...
Man hit, killed crossing Watterson Expressway identified
Elijah Grigsby, 18, is accused of shooting and woman in the face, killing her.
Teen accused of shooting, killing woman in Iroquois Park; victim identified
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Lindsey was arrested and is currently housed at the Nelson County Jail
Man charged after Bardstown police seize more than 100 pounds of drugs inside home

Latest News

COVID-19 first shook the world two years ago, forcing some businesses to close and others to...
Two unlikely small businesses team up for pandemic ‘fight’
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
Shepherdsville police receive generous donation in honor of fallen K-9 officer
Police confirmed a person has died and two other people injured in a fiery crash in New Albany...
New Albany traffic stop attempt leads to person dead, 2 injured in fiery crash
Wednesday marks one week since Shepherdsville K-9, Dash, was shot and killed in the line of...
Shepherdsville police receive generous donation in honor of fallen K-9 officer
No bond for boyfriend arrested in deaths of missing woman and her child
No bond for boyfriend arrested in deaths of missing woman and her child