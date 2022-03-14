Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Breonna Taylor’s mother goes to Washington seeking justice for daughter’s death

The closed door meeting happened two years and one day after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed...
The closed door meeting happened two years and one day after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment by Louisville Metro Police officers.(NBC News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, met with federal prosecutors in Washington D.C. on Monday asking questions about the civil rights investigation into her daughter’s death.

“For me, I’m trapped in March the 13th, 2020,” Palmer said. “I don’t know how people could think I could just move on, that I could just walk away from this thing.”

The closed door meeting happened two years and one day after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment by Louisville Metro Police officers.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

No one has been found guilty of criminal wrongdoing. Palmer and her supporters said they emerged from the Department of Justice meeting with affirmations.

“They affirmed that they are looking under every stone,” attorney Benjamin Crump said, “at every possible civil right violation that could have happened that led to the death of Breonna Taylor.”

The meeting lasted 45 minutes. Crump said the meeting included Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke and representatives of the DOJ offices in Washington and Louisville both in-person and by telephone.

(Story continues below)

“They heard from (Palmer) directly that she reminded them Breonna was a real person,” Crump said. “And I think (for) General Clark and others, it was very emotional sitting there listening to Ms. Palmer say I was denied justice in Kentucky.”

After the meeting, supporters delivered a petition to the DOJ they said was signed by more than 18 thousand people around the country, seeking justice for Breonna Taylor.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Coroner identifies two killed in Taylorsville Road crash
A man was hit and killed by a car around 6 a.m. Monday on Interstate 264 East, otherwise known...
Man hit, killed crossing Watterson Expressway identified
The shooting death of the woman on Sunday is being investigated.
Woman dies at hospital after shooting; LMPD investigating
Elijah Grigsby, 18, is accused of shooting and woman in the face, killing her.
Teen accused of shooting, killing woman in Iroquois Park; victim identified
Kentucky Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament
University of Kentucky, Murray State and Indiana all make NCAA Tournament

Latest News

On Wednesday, the Public Safety Committee had LMDC Administrators testify to answer why inmates...
LMDC officers hope for change after weekend of high drug activity
Madison Police Department says a traffic stop led police to the drugs.
Louisville men accused of trafficking drugs into Madison, Ind.
Several people were treated for possible drug exposures and overdoses at the Louisville Metro...
LMDC officers hope for change after weekend of high drug activity
The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Louisville hotels looking to fill open jobs ahead of Derby season
Lewis Ferguson, 19, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash back in 2020.
Louisville teen shares recovery story for Brain Injury Awareness month