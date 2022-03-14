Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

East Tennessee photographer with Down Syndrome creating book for people with disorders

Houston Vandergriff and his mother Katie Vandergriff are working on a book that will be given to families with newborns diagnosed with Down Syndrome.
Houston Vandergriff
Houston Vandergriff(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee graduate Houston Vandergriff planned to use his travel photography to help people like him; people with Down Syndrome.

The last time he spoke to WVLT News, he had traveled to 26 countries and 48 states taking pictures and winning photography awards.

Outside of his Down & Towns business, Houston was working on a new project with his photography.

Houston and his mother Katie Vandergriff were working on a book that will be given to families with newborns diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

Houston doesn’t let his disability hold him back, so he’s creating a journal book to inspire others with Down Syndrome and their families to do the same.

Katie said they had this idea for a while and recently started to bring it to fruition.

“We’re in the process of soliciting other input from families that have been through it,” Katie said. “You know, what would you have like to have known? Or something you would like to share. We plan to include that in the journal along with Houston’s photography so that when people are holding this in their hand they can say ‘Look this was done by a person with Down Syndrome.’ They can do things. They can be important, they can do amazing things.”

Houston and his family were in the process of finalizing photos for the book and they hoped to have a prototype ready by April.

They’ hoped the journal will help families think of Down Syndrome and other disabilities differently.

“It’s a great thing but people don’t know that yet,” shared Katie.

To find out more about Houston and his Downs & Towns organization, click here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
Police confirmed a person has died and two other people injured in a fiery crash in New Albany...
New Albany traffic stop attempt leads to person dead, 2 injured in fiery crash
Rickie Irvin, 32, is charged with kidnapping, assault, robbery, two counts of wanton...
Man arrested in St. Matthews after alleged kidnapping, assault in front of son
Indiana authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man who was...
Indiana officials continue search for missing 26-year-old man

Latest News

Kenny Payne, associate head coach for the University of Kentucky men's basketball program, was...
Kenny Payne expected to be hired as UofL men’s basketball coach
Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death
LMPD is investigating after a person was stabbed on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville near...
Stabbing at Old Louisville apartment under investigation
The school-to-work mentorship from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana at Churchill Downs
Mentorship program at Churchill Downs helps JCPS students learn job skills
Nancy Barron turned herself in at the federal courthouse in New Albany, the FBI said.
SE Indiana woman surrenders to face Capitol riot charges