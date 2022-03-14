Contact Troubleshooters
LMDC officers hope for change after weekend of high drug activity

Several people were treated for possible drug exposures and overdoses at the Louisville Metro Detention Center over the weekend.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several people were treated for possible drug exposures and overdoses at the Louisville Metro Detention Center over the weekend.

LMDC leadership said on Friday, three inmates got ahold of fentanyl during a transfer from Bullitt County. They were all taken to the hospital.

On Saturday, jail leaders said an inmate died from a suspected drug overdose.

Metro Corrections Fraternal Order of Police President Daniel Johnson said an incident on Sunday sent a corrections officer to the hospital. Johnson said officers were doing an area search when they came across a white, powdery substance. One officer was taken to the hospital after he became dizzy and his heart race increased.

Johnson said the administration recently approved increased area checks, so they can find drugs in the jail. He also said the jail is waiting for the installation of a new body scanner as well.

“Our current body scanner that we have is very antiquated and outdated,” Johnson explained. “They’ve already made room for a new unit to be installed, which is set to be installed at the end of this month. It’s going to be a state-of-the art unit that should be able to find anything that a person is hiding within themselves.”

Johnson said they’re also waiting for K9 units in the jail. The position has been posted for handlers, and he hopes to have them trained and in use within the next few months.

“Unfortunately, all these things are long-term and we’re really looking for short-term answers,” he said. “And that’s why we look to the leadership for answers. What can we do right now to prevent things from happening today and tomorrow?”

WAVE News reached out to LMDC leadership for comment, but did not receive a response.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

