Louisville Fire to unveil new Safe Haven Baby Box

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department is set to unveil a new Safe Haven Baby Box on Wednesday, the first baby box for the department.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a tool allowing mothers to anonymously surrender their child safely and securely without consequences.

Louisville Fire’s baby box, which will be installed at LFD Engine No. 6 at 2500 Griffiths Avenue in Portland, will be the eight baby box in Kentucky and the 105th baby box in the United States.

Once an infant is placed inside of a temperature controlled baby box, an alarm is sounded for firefighters to attend to the infant within five minutes. The infant will be medically evaluated and adopted to a family within 30 to 45 days, according to a release.

“(A) firefighter’s job is to mitigate emergencies,” Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick said in a release. “They provide comfort, dignity and protection through professional care to the most vulnerable. The baby-box is another tool in their toolbox to adequately care for a mother and child in a crisis situation.”

In the last three years, 15 infants have been safely surrendered in a baby box in the last three years, the organization states.

