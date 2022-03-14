Louisville hotels looking to fill open jobs ahead of Derby season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s job market is hot across just about every industry, much like places around the country.

With job seekers having more options, employers are having to strengthen their offers.

Louisville’s hospitality industry is looking to fill open positions ahead of a busy spring and fast-paced Kentucky Derby season.

The Louisville Hotel Association (LHA) has some tall tasks ahead of them. That’s why they’re hosting a job fair Tuesday.

The LHA hopes to show potential hires there is room to join and room to grow.

“We’re continually looking for ways to cross train people as their life or desires for a career change and get them on a path that fits where they’re at now or where they want to be,” said LHA President David Greene.

Greene said there are jobs in finance, sales, marketing and more, all inside the the city’s hotels. He told stories of people making their way to the top of the industry in just a couple of years, pitching new employees that could be them.

“If you’re looking for a job at hotels, the greatest ability is availability,” Greene said. “Come with an open mind wanting to work with good people. The training is available. We will find a path that fits you and us. I think it’s a very rewarding career waiting for you.”

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kentucky Derby Museum. The LHA also offers an online job portal.

