Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Louisville hotels looking to fill open jobs ahead of Derby season

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
By Sean Baute
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s job market is hot across just about every industry, much like places around the country.

With job seekers having more options, employers are having to strengthen their offers.

Louisville’s hospitality industry is looking to fill open positions ahead of a busy spring and fast-paced Kentucky Derby season.

The Louisville Hotel Association (LHA) has some tall tasks ahead of them. That’s why they’re hosting a job fair Tuesday.

The LHA hopes to show potential hires there is room to join and room to grow.

“We’re continually looking for ways to cross train people as their life or desires for a career change and get them on a path that fits where they’re at now or where they want to be,” said LHA President David Greene.

Greene said there are jobs in finance, sales, marketing and more, all inside the the city’s hotels. He told stories of people making their way to the top of the industry in just a couple of years, pitching new employees that could be them.

“If you’re looking for a job at hotels, the greatest ability is availability,” Greene said. “Come with an open mind wanting to work with good people. The training is available. We will find a path that fits you and us. I think it’s a very rewarding career waiting for you.”

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kentucky Derby Museum. The LHA also offers an online job portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Coroner identifies two killed in Taylorsville Road crash
A man was hit and killed by a car around 6 a.m. Monday on Interstate 264 East, otherwise known...
Man hit, killed crossing Watterson Expressway identified
The shooting death of the woman on Sunday is being investigated.
Woman dies at hospital after shooting; LMPD investigating
Elijah Grigsby, 18, is accused of shooting and woman in the face, killing her.
Teen accused of shooting, killing woman in Iroquois Park; victim identified
Kentucky Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament
University of Kentucky, Murray State and Indiana all make NCAA Tournament

Latest News

On Wednesday, the Public Safety Committee had LMDC Administrators testify to answer why inmates...
LMDC officers hope for change after weekend of high drug activity
Several people were treated for possible drug exposures and overdoses at the Louisville Metro...
LMDC officers hope for change after weekend of high drug activity
The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Louisville hotels looking to fill open jobs ahead of Derby season
Lewis Ferguson, 19, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash back in 2020.
Louisville teen shares recovery story for Brain Injury Awareness month
Safe Haven Baby Box
Louisville Fire to unveil new Safe Haven Baby Box