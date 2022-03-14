Louisville men accused of trafficking drugs into Madison, Ind.

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A traffic stop on Jefferson Street in Madison led police officers to a drug trafficking arrest.

Madison Police say they arrested 24-year-old Ethan Coots and 38-year-old Michael Edmonson on Jefferson Street Sunday.

It was near the intersection with Walnut Street.

The officer stopped the two for a traffic violation, but inside the vehicle found drugs.

MPD said the two had nearly 50 grams of meth on them, amid other drugs.

The two were given both felony dealing and possession charges.

The other drugs led to multiple other misdemeanor charges.

Coots and Edmonson are both from Louisville. They’re currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.