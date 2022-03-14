Man charged after Bardstown police seize more than 100 pounds of drugs inside home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bardstown man is facing multiple charges after more than 100 pounds of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were found inside a home.

The Bardstown Police Department’s narcotics unit conducted a search warrant at a home in the 700 block area of Poplar Flat Road on Friday, the release said.

Officers seized approximately 105 pounds of marijuana, 36 pounds of THC Dab butter, nine pounds of THC edibles, 351 THC vape pens, one and a half pounds of mushrooms, six firearms, assorted drug paraphernalia and $51,848.

(Story continues below)

Police seized approximately 105 pound of marijuana. (Bardstown Police Department)

Daniel Lindsey, 45, was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

He is currently being held in the Nelson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.