Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Man hit, killed crossing Watterson Expressway identified

A man was hit and killed by a car around 6 a.m. Monday on Interstate 264 East, otherwise known...
A man was hit and killed by a car around 6 a.m. Monday on Interstate 264 East, otherwise known as the Watterson Expressway, prompting all lanes to shut down at I-64.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was struck and killed on Interstate 264 East, also known as the Watterson Expressway, around 6 a.m. Monday.

The man, identified by a deputy coroner as Lundon Huffman, 30, was attempting to cross the Watterson from South to North when he was hit by several cars and died, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Grigsby, 18, is accused of shooting and woman in the face, killing her.
Teen accused of shooting, killing woman in Iroquois Park; victim identified
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Lindsey was arrested and is currently housed at the Nelson County Jail
Man charged after Bardstown police seize more than 100 pounds of drugs inside home

Latest News

Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
Shepherdsville police receive generous donation in honor of fallen K-9 officer
Sean Reardon, 29, was arrested Saturday at the fire department during a fundraiser.
Ky. volunteer firefighter, elementary school custodian charged with rape
Downtown Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville getting ‘back to normal’ with another version of COVID expected to arrive soon
Calls came in around 12:53 p.m. for a body found at Eva Bandman Park along River Road.
MetroSafe: Body found at park along Ohio River; police investigating
Chris Evans, former DEA Chief, joins board and new board officers elected for 2022
Former DEA Chief joins Christopher 2X Game Changers board