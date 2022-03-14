Man hit, killed crossing Watterson Expressway identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was struck and killed on Interstate 264 East, also known as the Watterson Expressway, around 6 a.m. Monday.

The man, identified by a deputy coroner as Lundon Huffman, 30, was attempting to cross the Watterson from South to North when he was hit by several cars and died, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

